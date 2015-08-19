LR
Feb 18, 2018
Great course. I thought it was presented in a very informative way and i learned a lot about cryo-EM. In fact, it made me want to learn more about it. Thank you.
AM
Jul 19, 2016
An excellent introduction to the topic, explaining from the basics to the detail of things. Useful and recommended to anyone in structural biology.
By Andrew L P•
Aug 19, 2015
Just needs a certificate and some practice concept questsions added and would be perfect. Right now just really interesting videos for the intermediate mind...not much math...mostly concepts so good for the beginner who wants to know more. :)
By pavan k•
Aug 14, 2015
I highly recommend this course to my Post Graduating Friends and Research Scholars. This course helped me so much in understanding EM operation which is not available any where else. It is helping me in current Thesis work. Professor of this Course is explaining in a lucid manner. Thank you very much Professor Grant Jensen. Thank you Coursera.
By Gerardo M H•
Mar 27, 2018
There is a few free courses, this one of the best that I've taken. It would be better if one finishes the course, one could receive any certification
By Aleix L M•
Jul 20, 2016
By Diego F P•
Dec 15, 2019
Amazing course. The explanations are detailed, but very accessible. The course is very good at giving an intuition for the subject
By Nitisha M•
Jun 15, 2020
It is great a course for all the information one need to have on Electron Microscopy from the basic knowledge to Cryo-Electron.
By Naďa L•
Mar 22, 2019
Great course. Pity is that you don't give the certificate. Anyway, I'd like to thank to prof. Jensen for it.
By Saswat K M•
Jul 17, 2021
Very informative. Got to learn a lot. Would be better, if provided as a certification course!
By Nikos N•
Oct 30, 2017
CryoEM made crystal clear! ;P
By Gary U•
Jun 19, 2016
An excellent course to get to understand the field of cryogenic Electron Microscopy. The mathematics are presented at a high level, often geometrically, without getting into details. The physics of the electron microscope is presented again at a high level but with enough detail to understand the operation. The teaching style is well paced and inviting.
By Chen S•
Aug 16, 2015
It is amazing. I found it extremely helpful since I have just have an internship in a Cryo-EM lab. I found it difficult to understand these procedures without the knowledge of theory.So your course is just like a gift that exactly meets my need. I have told every friend of mine to see it. Thank you a lot for offering this magic course.
By William N•
Aug 31, 2018
Loved it. Although it's not heavy on math it helps to have a basic understanding of waves, how they propagate, how they are mathematically represented by sin/cos functions and how interference between two waves works.
By Philip B P J•
Aug 27, 2015
This course was outstanding. Every aspect of cyro-EM was covered in detail. The professor's delivery was excellent.
I would recommend this course to anyone who has a desire to expand their knowledge of the nano world
By Robert F•
Apr 4, 2017
Great course with clear explanations and very entertaining topics! Didn't expect to cover so many aspects of cryo-EM, would recommend it to everyone interested/working in structural biology or science in general.
By Matteo G•
Apr 14, 2022
I am about to start a PhD in Structural Biology and this course gave me really good ropes on how a a microscope is composed and how an image is formed. One of the best courses I have evere taken!
By Shijian Z•
Nov 1, 2015
its really very helpful for me as a beginner. After learning the video, I kind of know what's going on when I got the training of TEM. Thanks a lot for the free video.
By Lance R•
Feb 19, 2018
By Serhiy S•
Jan 26, 2017
I have worked a bit in cryo-em before and I find this course absolutely amazing! Very detailed and easy to understand.
By Bryant A•
May 16, 2016
Very well detailed on a easy to learn pase. Will help you learn all to EM that is necessary before using them.
By Yulia R•
Aug 28, 2015
Very clear, very easy to understand, a lot of useful information. Excellent course.
By Jean N•
Dec 14, 2016
Thank you for this valuable course, specially for the Fourrier image explanation.
By Pablo C•
Mar 7, 2016
Great explanations and examples, even for complex things like the fourier space.
By Evgeny B•
Sep 7, 2021
I have enjoyed this course, helped me better undrerstand Cryo-EM field.
Thanks
By Jonathan F•
May 18, 2017
Great course, very informal - really improved my knowledge in the field of EM
By Syed M O A•
Nov 26, 2015
best course for lab workers ,physics is deal in a great detail