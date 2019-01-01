Dr Duncan Alexander is a staff scientist and senior microscopist at the Interdisciplinary Centre for Electron Microscopy (CIME) at the EPFL. Inspired by the incredible scientific versatility of advanced transmission electron microscopy (TEM), combined with the uniquely aesthetic nature of TEM imaging, he specializes in the application of TEM techniques for solving questions across a multi-disciplinary array of domains. With particular interests in TEM spectral and diffraction mapping, and aberration corrected imaging, he has published in research fields from materials science and metallurgy to nanophotonics and atmospheric sciences.