Learn and practice the basic principles of running an effective music ensemble rehearsal. Techniques and strategies are applicable to a variety of ensembles, including bands, orchestras, choirs, and chamber groups.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
An Introduction to Rehearsing
This week, Module 1, we’ll discuss basic philosophical issues such as: What we do in rehearsals, what skills are needed, and the idea of the conductor as “the composer’s advocate.” I will also introduce the concept of Macro-Micro-Macro, which serves as the overarching principle of rehearsals. Then we will move on to basic conducting technique.
Communicating with the Ensemble
Module 2 begins with a discussion about repertoire: how to define quality music and how to choose a balanced, musically nourishing program. Building on the topics of Module 1, this week’s conducting technique videos focus on the grammar for starting and stopping pieces. In the rehearsal technique videos, the overarching topic is how to communicate with the ensemble to convey musical intent. Essentially, the idea is to give musical instruction, but there are a range of strategies we must master to be effective in all situations.This week introduces those strategies and organizes them according to modes of instruction, including performance technique, adjectives, analogy, and modeling.
Introducing the Rehearsal Toolkit
Week 3’s material begins with more left hand technique, expanding on the concepts introduced in Module 2 and continuing with gestures to show dynamics. The section on rehearsal technique begins with an explanation of the ‘Rehearsal Toolkit,” a collection of ideas, or “tools,” each designed to fix a musical issue. Rehearsal tools are meant to supplement the modes of instruction that were discussed last week. In other words, in addition to using direct vocabulary, modeling, and metaphor and analogy, these tools can elicit musical responses when gesture and words fail. A caveat: all of these approaches depend on the musicians having the technique required to perform the repertoire. This may seem obvious, but the fanciest baton twirl and colorful analogy are meaningless to help, say, a trumpeter, perform staccato if he does not tongue properly and employ good embouchure. Fundamentals must be taught, either in or out of the rehearsal, and the appropriate method depends on the level and age of the musician in the ensemble.Module 3 concludes with multi-purpose tools, including singing and “bopping.” These are the Swiss-Army knives of rehearsal technique, each useful for a variety of issues, from articulation to balance to rhythm. As you acquire the tools discussed in this module, also consider what else you can put in your toolbox. What techniques do you currently use? What tools can you borrow from other musicians? The more options we have in rehearsal the more likely we will be to solve a musical problem.
Articulation, Balance, and Tone
Module 4 begins with perhaps the most crucial task a conductor undertakes: score study. Score study is the umbrella term for the process of thoroughly learning a score-- not just knowing how to sing the melody or memorizing phrases and meters--but learning every aspect of the music that may come to bear on our ability to interpret, conduct, rehearse, and perform it. Unlike many grammatical aspects of conducting, score study is a time-consuming, immersive activity for which it is normal to develop one’s own process, assuming the end result is a deep understanding of the work.
I love the Course and appreciate the courser for providing this opportunity to us mostly from the interface of Africa.
This is a Great course useful for a training purpose, also helps every Classically Musician or Musician of other Genres to get a broad generalist working knowledge in Conducting.
This is what I always needed. Conducting skills are very well taught. I wish there was more choral stuff, but the same things can be applied to choral groups.
One of the Important courses every ensemble Director must study.
