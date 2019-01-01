Dr. Evan Feldman is Associate Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he conducts the Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band and teaches courses in music education. Previously he was Director of Bands at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
His college textbook, Instrumental Music Education, was recently released by Routledge Publishing and has been adopted by university music education programs throughout the country. He is also a contributing author to three volumes of the series A Composer's Insight, including chapters on the wind music Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, David Bedford, and Adam Gorb. His writings have also been published in The Instrumentalist, the Iowa Bandmaster Journal, the MENC Music Educators Journal, and the IGEB Alta Musica.
His arrangements and editions of music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, George Enescu, Antonin Dvořák, Ariel Ramirez, and Sergei Prokofiev are published by Tierolff Muziekcentrale, and his research on wind music has been presented at the national and international conferences of CBDNA (College Band Directors National Association), WASBE (World Organization of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles), and IGEB (International Society for the Promotion and Investigation of Wind Music).
Dr. Feldman earned the Doctor of Musical Arts in Conducting from the Eastman School of Music, where he studied with Donald Hunsberger and Mendi Rodan and served as an assistant conductor for the Eastman Wind Ensemble and Eastman Wind Orchestra.