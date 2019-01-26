Please join us for Part 4 of Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas course, taught by Curtis faculty member and extraordinary concert artist, Jonathan Biss. This course is new and contains separate sets of lectures and sonatas that we not previously discussed. Specifically, in Part 4, we will cover Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Op. 2, No. 2, Op. 10, No. 3, Op. 28 and Op. 110. As with the other three Beethoven courses, it is not necessary to have taken the previous Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas courses. We think you will be perfectly comfortable to start learning with Part 4, if you wish and go from here. There is always the option to go back to earlier parts at any time. Between these courses, there exists a large amount of additional resources and learning that might be helpful as you embark on Part 4. We certainly encourage you to take Parts 1, 2 and 3, if you have not yet. In the meantime, enjoy the class and Part 4 of Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas.
The Curtis Institute of Music educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage a local and global community through the highest level of artistry. A tuition-free policy ensures that talent and artistic promise are the only considerations for admission. With a small student body of about 175, Curtis ensures that each young musician receives an education of unparalleled quality, distinguished by personalized attention from a celebrated faculty and a “learn by doing” philosophy. Curtis students hone their craft through more than 200 orchestra, opera, and solo and chamber music offerings each year in Philadelphia and around the world.
Op. 2, No. 2
Op. 10, No. 3
Op. 28
Well done as always...in terms of technical and artistic interpretation!
A most enjoyable exploration of the Beethoven Sonatas. A wonderful resource for anyone studying music or simply listening to the Sonatas for enjoyment. Highly recommended!
Great playing demonstrating very interesting interpretation. Thankyou Jonathon
A great thanks to the instructor. Wonderful course.
