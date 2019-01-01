Neubauer Family Chair in Piano Studies
Jonathan Biss has appeared with the world’s foremost orchestras and has performed recitals and chamber music throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Widely regarded not only for his artistry and poetic interpretations but also for his deep musical curiosity, Biss performs a diverse repertoire ranging from Mozart and Beethoven, through the Romantics to Janáček and Schoenberg, as well as works by contemporary composer Gyorgy Kurtág and including commissions from Leon Kirchner, Lewis Spratlan, and Bernard Rands.
Biss has a noted recording career. His recordings include an album of Schubert sonatas and two short Kurtág pieces that NPR Music named as one of the best albums of the year. His recent albums for EMI won Diapason d’Or de l’année and Edison awards.
In January 2015, he will release the fourth volume of his nine-year, nine-disc recording cycle of Beethoven’s complete piano sonatas.
Biss studied at Indiana University and at the Curtis Institute of Music, where he joined the piano faculty in 2011 and was appointed the Neubauer Family Chair in Piano Studies in 2012. Biss’s bestselling eBook, Beethoven’s Shadow, published by RosettaBooks in 2011, was the first Kindle Single written by a classical musician.
