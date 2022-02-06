About this Course

1,625 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Curtis Institute of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Class

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Opp. 14 and 49

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Op. 31 No. 3

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Op. 54

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder