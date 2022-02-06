Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 6 by Curtis Institute of Music
About the Course
Welcome to Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 6! You’re joining thousands of learners currently enrolled in the course. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community.
To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. Review the material we’ll cover each week, and preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class.
If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center.
Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course!...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 6
By RC
•
Feb 5, 2022
No other words but AN EXCELLENT DELIVERY of the course, thank you!