Welcome to Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 5! You’re joining thousands of learners currently enrolled in the course. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community.
The Curtis Institute of Music educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage a local and global community through the highest level of artistry. A tuition-free policy ensures that talent and artistic promise are the only considerations for admission. With a small student body of about 175, Curtis ensures that each young musician receives an education of unparalleled quality, distinguished by personalized attention from a celebrated faculty and a “learn by doing” philosophy. Curtis students hone their craft through more than 200 orchestra, opera, and solo and chamber music offerings each year in Philadelphia and around the world.
WELCOME TO CLASS! We are thrilled that you have joined us for Part 5 of Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas course, taught by Jonathan Biss, Chair of Piano Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music. Jonathan is recognized as a world-renown concert artist and musical thinker. This course is Part 5 of the existing series called Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas. As with all sections of this course, Part 5 contains new and separate sets of lectures. Specifically, we will dive into Beethoven's Piano Sonata Op. 27, No. 1; Sonata Op. 31, No. 1; Hammerklavier, Op. 106, to which there are two dedicated lectures for this monumental work. It is important to remind you that it is not necessary to have taken the previous Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas courses, in order to enroll in this one. We think you will be perfectly comfortable to start learning with Part 5 if you wish and continue backwards. Between these courses, there exists a large amount of additional resources and learning that might be helpful as you embark on Part 5. And of course, we strongly encourage you to take Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4, if you have not yet. In the meantime, have a terrific time taking this class and Part 5 of Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas.
Op. 27, No. 1
Op. 31, No. 1
Op. 106: Hammerklavier (Part 1)
This is an excellent course and Jonathan Biss is a superb instructor!
fantastic like the previous four parts - strongly recommended to anyone interested in classical music!
Wow! stretched to 5 courses! It's amazing to watch this instructor. He's super knowledgeable and very likeable. And Beethoven's music is great.
