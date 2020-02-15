PJ
Dec 19, 2020
fantastic like the previous four parts - strongly recommended to anyone interested in classical music!
VS
Feb 14, 2020
This is an excellent course and Jonathan Biss is a superb instructor!
By Vedran S•
Feb 15, 2020
By Gerald M•
May 3, 2021
Just completed Part 5 of the Beethoven Sonatas. As usual Jonathan Biss is an excellent instructor - very clear and well thought out and presented explanation and discussion. His instruction has been very helpful to my understanding of these magnificent works. I am looking forward to Part 6 and returning to re-listen to previous Parts. One minor suggestion for Mr. Biss - when jumping ahead in the material it would be nice to have a bar # or other reference to locate the material; this happens only occasionally. I look forward to listening to Mr. Biss's recordings of the sonatas. Thank you.
By Jack V•
Nov 19, 2020
It was such a privilege to follow this incredibly illuminating course in this milestone series Exploring Beethoven Sonatas with Maestro Professor Jonathan Biss, a brilliant musicologist as well as a great pianist and teacher. I was inspired to view many aspects of Beethoven's (and other major composers') music closer and with deeper appreciation! Thank you, Maestro Jonathan, and everyone on the team that produced this fantastic program11
By Susan L•
Jan 25, 2021
Once again, Mr. Biss takes on Beethoven Sonatas covering a breadth of periods and expressions, and gives them deeper meaning through highlighting general and specific aspects of the music itself. I admire his approach to Opus 106 (Hammerklavier) in that he covers this incredibly broad and deep work comprehensively in a way that does not fatigue. He keeps the wonder of the work alive and well. Bravo!
By Bruce C•
Dec 4, 2020
Excellent and consistent with and perhaps even exceeding the excellent quality of the previous courses. Part 5, by far, is the most technically challenging of the courses (with respect to passing the quizzes). I gained a much deeper appreciation and understanding of Op. 106 but still have a long ways to go. At least now, I no longer feel overwhelmed by the sonata.
By Chern P W•
Apr 28, 2020
An in-depth discussion on Beethoven's sonatas and a very helpful guide for musicians and learners. The instructor explains the structure of the Beethoven' Sonatas and how Beethoven expresses his thoughts and emotions through his music.
By Paul J•
Dec 20, 2020
By Fok s k•
Oct 13, 2020
Professor full of passion and talent, bring me new angles in exploring Beethoven sonatas
By Kai G•
Nov 12, 2020
Again an enthusiastic and highly motivating exploration into Beethoven's sonatas.
By Eda R•
Aug 30, 2020
Wonderful insights into these superb works
By Joy S•
Dec 27, 2019
Wow! stretched to 5 courses! It's amazing to watch this instructor. He's super knowledgeable and very likeable. And Beethoven's music is great.