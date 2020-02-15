Chevron Left
Back to Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 5

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 5 by Curtis Institute of Music

5.0
stars
38 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 5! You’re joining thousands of learners currently enrolled in the course. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community. To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. Review the material we’ll cover each week, and preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course!...

Top reviews

PJ

Dec 19, 2020

fantastic like the previous four parts - strongly recommended to anyone interested in classical music!

VS

Feb 14, 2020

This is an excellent course and Jonathan Biss is a superb instructor!

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas Part 5

By Vedran S

Feb 15, 2020

This is an excellent course and Jonathan Biss is a superb instructor!

By Gerald M

May 3, 2021

Just completed Part 5 of the Beethoven Sonatas. As usual Jonathan Biss is an excellent instructor - very clear and well thought out and presented explanation and discussion. His instruction has been very helpful to my understanding of these magnificent works. I am looking forward to Part 6 and returning to re-listen to previous Parts. One minor suggestion for Mr. Biss - when jumping ahead in the material it would be nice to have a bar # or other reference to locate the material; this happens only occasionally. I look forward to listening to Mr. Biss's recordings of the sonatas. Thank you.

By Jack V

Nov 19, 2020

It was such a privilege to follow this incredibly illuminating course in this milestone series Exploring Beethoven Sonatas with Maestro Professor Jonathan Biss, a brilliant musicologist as well as a great pianist and teacher. I was inspired to view many aspects of Beethoven's (and other major composers') music closer and with deeper appreciation! Thank you, Maestro Jonathan, and everyone on the team that produced this fantastic program11

By Susan L

Jan 25, 2021

Once again, Mr. Biss takes on Beethoven Sonatas covering a breadth of periods and expressions, and gives them deeper meaning through highlighting general and specific aspects of the music itself. I admire his approach to Opus 106 (Hammerklavier) in that he covers this incredibly broad and deep work comprehensively in a way that does not fatigue. He keeps the wonder of the work alive and well. Bravo!

By Bruce C

Dec 4, 2020

Excellent and consistent with and perhaps even exceeding the excellent quality of the previous courses. Part 5, by far, is the most technically challenging of the courses (with respect to passing the quizzes). I gained a much deeper appreciation and understanding of Op. 106 but still have a long ways to go. At least now, I no longer feel overwhelmed by the sonata.

By Chern P W

Apr 28, 2020

An in-depth discussion on Beethoven's sonatas and a very helpful guide for musicians and learners. The instructor explains the structure of the Beethoven' Sonatas and how Beethoven expresses his thoughts and emotions through his music.

By Paul J

Dec 20, 2020

fantastic like the previous four parts - strongly recommended to anyone interested in classical music!

By Fok s k

Oct 13, 2020

Professor full of passion and talent, bring me new angles in exploring Beethoven sonatas

By Kai G

Nov 12, 2020

Again an enthusiastic and highly motivating exploration into Beethoven's sonatas.

By Eda R

Aug 30, 2020

Wonderful insights into these superb works

By Joy S

Dec 27, 2019

Wow! stretched to 5 courses! It's amazing to watch this instructor. He's super knowledgeable and very likeable. And Beethoven's music is great.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder