SS
Apr 8, 2019
Mr. Biss is a wonderful teacher. He is able to convey his love of the music as well as help is students better appreciate these sonatas. The lessons learned will carry over to all my listening.
CW
Feb 8, 2019
A most enjoyable exploration of the Beethoven Sonatas. A wonderful resource for anyone studying music or simply listening to the Sonatas for enjoyment. Highly recommended!
By joseclon•
Jul 7, 2020
Amazing. I love "Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas" and the magnificent work of a great and passionate instructor, Mr. Jonathan Biss. Thank you.
By Dan K•
Oct 11, 2020
Yet another exquisite overview and analysis course by Jonathan Biss. I will check every class he ever offers. Absolutely the best.
By Vedran S•
Jun 16, 2019
This is an excellent course! Jonathan Biss is a fantastic instructor! The lectures are very informative. The discussion on all of the four Sonatas was always engaging. I found the lectures on the Sonata Op 110 to be very inspiring. I would highly recommend this course to any amateur musician (like myself). I can also imagine that professional musicians could learn a lot from the lectures as well.
By Susan L•
Dec 18, 2020
Mr. Biss explores the sonatas covered in this course sensitively and with great aplomb. What I have gained from his lectures and his beautiful interpretation of the sonatas has given more than enough for me to delve further into my own efforts to better understand and to play these pieces. This is an incredible resource.
By Christine N•
Sep 2, 2019
I have taken lots of MOOC courses, but these Beethoven Piano Sonata courses with Jonathan Bliss have been the very best. I have a much deeper understanding of the sonatas. Mr Bliss is such an engaging teacher and I enjoyed every minute of the course. I only hope there will be more to follow.
By Heidi M•
Apr 18, 2021
I have been a Beethoven lover for many years. So it is wonderful to have Mr. Biss analyze these masterpieces and show parts of Beethoven's genius that I hadn't known about. It is also a pleasure to hear your amazing playing. Thank you for sharing these courses. They are much appreciated.
By Muskan C•
Apr 14, 2021
Having completed the first three parts, I was eager to begin with the fourth. Again, Mr. Biss provides immense knowledge and insight into the following set of sonatas and after every course, I feel learned and confident to listen and understand the sonatas.
By Joy S•
May 3, 2019
This is the fourth class in a series of 4 by this instructor. He is a concert pianist and plays clips of all the Beethoven sonatas for you from memory. He knows all about this music and explains it extremely well. I highly recommend the entire series
By Vanessa B•
Dec 3, 2020
The courses given by Jonathan Biss just get better and better. He demonstrates such empathy with the work and, of course, can play all the excerpts I have loved so very, very well.
Thank you so much!
By Stuart S•
Apr 9, 2019
By Cillian W•
Feb 9, 2019
By Priscilla C•
Jun 14, 2019
I listen to these lectures every once in a while when I just heard or want to listen to Beethoven's sonatas.
By Sian•
Jul 11, 2021
Marvellous in-depth study of these sonatas, a privilege and a pleasure to attend
By Eda R•
Jul 26, 2020
Great playing demonstrating very interesting interpretation. Thankyou Jonathon
By Richard G•
Feb 16, 2019
Terrific content. Great instructor. Clear insights. Excellent demonstrations.
By Stephen U•
May 21, 2021
Well done as always...in terms of technical and artistic interpretation!
By Denys v K•
Jan 27, 2019
A great thanks to the instructor. Wonderful course.
By Michelle R•
Jun 10, 2019
Jonathan Biss delivers, as usual.
By wang p•
Feb 5, 2019
thanks ！！！！！！a great course
By TIFFANY O M B / / J / V / H N / V / T / B•
Jul 19, 2020
