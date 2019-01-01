John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, and Author of Popular: Finding Happiness and Success in a World That Cares Too Much About the Wrong Kinds of Relationships
Mitch Prinstein is the John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at UNC Chapel Hill. Mitch’s has been conducting psychological research for over 20 years on adolescents’ peer experiences, and on adolescent depression, self-injury, and suicide. He is a past-president of the Society for a Science of Clinical Psychology and the Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Psychological Association.He is the author/editor of over 200 publications, including empirical articles, textbooks on clinical psychology, an encyclopedia series, as well as the the best-selling, "Popular: Finding Happiness and Success in a World That Cares Too Much About the Wrong Kinds of Relationships." Mitch and his research have been featured in over 200 international and national media outlets, including the New York Times, NPR, Atlantic, CNN, Wall Street Journal, and Money magazine.