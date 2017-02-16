From small farms to urban neighborhoods, from the region itself to the more distant worlds of the southern diaspora, we discover the stories, music, and art of the American South.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the American South
Reflecting on geography, the diaspora, the mythic and the global South as ways to approach the contested memory of the region.
Oral Tradition
Considering the content and form of the stories, toasts, dozens, auctions and religious sermons and what they reveal about Southern Culture.
Southern Artists
Understanding the distinction between folk art traditions and the high art of the academy with examples of basket-weaving, quilt-making, sculpture, painting, and photography.
Southern Writers
Examining the lives and works of great Southern writers and looking at how specific stories, music, and art are referenced and provide structure for literary forms such as the novel and the short story.
