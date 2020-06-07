About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Law
  • Common Law
  • Law
  • Environmental Protection
Instructor

Offered by

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Common-Law Approaches to Environmental Problems

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Property and the Environment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Two Famous Statutory Programs: Environmental Impact Analysis and Endangered-Species Protection

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Risk Analysis and Toxic Substances: Pesticides, Trade Disputes over Synthetic Hormones, and the Cleanup of Contaminated Sites

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

