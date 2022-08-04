About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o background is necessary.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o background is necessary.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Overview

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder