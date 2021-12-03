Climate change is a global phenomenon, but its impacts vary among different social groups, who perceive and adapt to climate change impacts in different ways. In this course, you will:
Climate change and Indigenous People and local communitiesUniversitat Autònoma de Barcelona
About this Course
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Climate change and Indigenous Peoples and local communities
This course on Climate Changes Impacts and Indigenous People and Local communities (IPLC) is divided in five different sections:
Introduction
In Module 1, we will explain the basic concepts of the course and present the basic paradox of research on Indigenous peoples and climate change impacts: while Indigenous Peoples minimally contribute to anthropogenic climate change, they are directly and disproportionally impacted by it. The module will also highlight the reasons why tapping in Indigenous knowledge is basic for climate change research.
Climate change impacts on indigenous peoples and local communities
In Module 2, we will explain the importance of understanding how climate change impacts Indigenous Peoples and local communities. IPLC are disproportionally impacted by climate change because they depend directly on the use and management of natural resources. We will also present some common approaches to assess the vulnerability of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities to climate change impacts. Finally, this module will bring examples of how climate change impacts elements of the climatic, physical, biological and human systems, and how these impacts are perceived by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.
Coping and adapting to climate change impacts
In Module 3, we describe coping and adaptive strategies that IPLC from around the word have used to respond to the impacts of climate change. After an introductory video, the module is structured around examples of the following IPLCs' responses: i) sharing and cooperation, ii) diversification, iii) exchange, iv) storage, v) forecasting, vi) rationing, vii) mobility.
Local Indicators of climate change impacts
In Module 4 we discuss IPLC contributions to climate change research and introduce a standardized methodological protocol to assess such contributions.
I loved this course but i would say that the time associated with how long it would take to read all of the papers was very inaccurate. Thank you for this content though it was brilliant!
