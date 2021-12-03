About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Studentized Residual
  • Fundraising
  • Resource
  • Climate Change
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Climate change and Indigenous Peoples and local communities

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Climate change impacts on indigenous peoples and local communities

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Coping and adapting to climate change impacts

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Local Indicators of climate change impacts

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

