Ramin Soleymani (M.Sc. in Computer Science, 2010, University of Hannover) is the software engineer in the LICCI team at ICTA-UAB. He has worked in research on developing planning strategies for wireless sensor networks, as a Creative Technologist and as a freelance software developer, educator, and artistic researcher. He has been a community organizer for a digital art community in Berlin and in Barcelona. He was also an initiator and co-organizer of Science Hack Day Berlin, a community-run Hackathon for Citizen Science and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Science. Within the LICCI project he is in charge of developing the citizen science platform.