Sandrine Gallois holds a PhD in Environmental Sciences and Technologies (ICTA UAB) and in Eco-Anthropology (MNHN, France). Her research focuses on the dynamics of cultures in a context of global changes. She has been living with hunter-gatherer groups from the Congo Basin. She uses an interdisciplinary approach, combining concepts and methods related to ethnoecology, cultural anthropology, anthropology of childhood, ecology and botany. Her main research interests are local ecological knowledge, childhood, learning, knowledge transmission, ethnobotany, and biocultural diversity.