Chevron Left
Back to Climate change and Indigenous People and local communities

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Climate change and Indigenous People and local communities by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

4.6
stars
10 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Climate change is a global phenomenon, but its impacts vary among different social groups, who perceive and adapt to climate change impacts in different ways. In this course, you will: a) understand the different debates around climate change impacts on Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLC); b) familiarize yourself with different impacts of climate change on IPLC, with the IPLC understanding of climate change impacts and with their strategies to adapt to climate change; and c) learn about different strategies to incorporate Indigenous peoples and local communities in climate change research and policy. The course includes a theoretical and a methodological component, through which you will learn methodologies to conduct research on Indigenous Peoples and local communities’ perceptions of climate change impacts....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Climate change and Indigenous People and local communities

By Carmen M M

Jan 4, 2022

The course has been very helpful to understand the context of the LICCI project, the data collection protocol as well as the functioning of the LEK platform. The Climate Governance section in Week 5 was very helpful for me. On the climate change concepts and impacts I have been wokring on this topic many years, but it was still good for refreshing. I also liked it a lot that there were different experts giving the lessons. Congratulations to the whole team.

By Nicole F

Nov 29, 2021

Really challenging course. It gives a broad understanding of both the historical milestones of policy making for Climate Change and Indigenous People and Local Communities but also allows to understand how to apply knowledge to field work and conduct research that can be shared in a global database.

By Louisa M

Dec 4, 2021

I loved this course but i would say that the time associated with how long it would take to read all of the papers was very inaccurate. Thank you for this content though it was brilliant!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder