By Carmen M M•
Jan 4, 2022
The course has been very helpful to understand the context of the LICCI project, the data collection protocol as well as the functioning of the LEK platform. The Climate Governance section in Week 5 was very helpful for me. On the climate change concepts and impacts I have been wokring on this topic many years, but it was still good for refreshing. I also liked it a lot that there were different experts giving the lessons. Congratulations to the whole team.
By Nicole F•
Nov 29, 2021
Really challenging course. It gives a broad understanding of both the historical milestones of policy making for Climate Change and Indigenous People and Local Communities but also allows to understand how to apply knowledge to field work and conduct research that can be shared in a global database.
By Louisa M•
Dec 4, 2021
I loved this course but i would say that the time associated with how long it would take to read all of the papers was very inaccurate. Thank you for this content though it was brilliant!