The Introduction to Environmental Science course explores the field of environmental science and encourages participants to understand how environmental scientists think. It addresses some important questions such as:
Environmental ScienceDartmouth College
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A basic knowledge of physical and life sciences would be helpful.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A basic knowledge of physical and life sciences would be helpful.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
21 hours to complete
Module 1: Basics of Environmental Science
21 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 2: Biodiversity, Systems, and Feedback
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Module 3: Global Cycles
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 4: Basics of Global Change
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.