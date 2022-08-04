Learner Reviews & Feedback for Environmental Science by Dartmouth College
About the Course
The Introduction to Environmental Science course explores the field of environmental science and encourages participants to understand how environmental scientists think. It addresses some important questions such as:
1. What is the difference between environmental science and environmental studies?
2. How do both differ from environmentalism?
3. Why is energy so important in environmental science?
4. What do you mean by biodiversity?
You will also explore what global cycles are and how they impact our lives. You must be aware that the human impact on biodiversity and global change are two of the most important discussion points in environmental science. Have you ever wondered how we are affecting global change and biodiversity? How can we reconcile human population growth, resource demands and sustainability? The effects of global change on humans and natural ecosystems and additional factors in evaluating personal environmental impact will also be discussed in this course....