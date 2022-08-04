Profile

Andy Friedland

Professor of Environmental Studies, Emeritus Richard and Jane Pearl Professorship in Environmental Studies, Emeritus

    Bio

    Andrew Friedland is an environmental and forest ecosystem scientist who has studied air pollution effects in high-elevation forests in New England and New York for the last 35 years. He and colleagues have examined the cycling of elements such as carbon, nitrogen, calcium and lead as they move from the atmosphere through vegetation and soils and into streams. He has also studied the impact of biomass removal on forested ecosystems. He teaches courses on energy, introductory environmental science and forest biogeochemistry and is the lead author of an introductory environmental science textbook and a primer on grant proposal development and writing.

    Courses

    Environmental Science

