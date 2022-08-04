About this Course

Beginner Level

A basic knowledge of physical and life sciences would be helpful.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Module 1: An Overview of Non-renewable Energy

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Module 2: Fossil Fuel and Future of Energy

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Module 3: The World of Renewable Energy

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Module 4: Effects of Global Change

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

