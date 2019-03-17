Decision-makers often turn to scientists and engineers to assist them to navigate through complex environmental, health and societal challenges pervaded by systemic uncertainty, ambiguity and ethical implications.
Environmental Management & EthicsTechnical University of Denmark (DTU)
About this Course
Offered by
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome and introduction
The environmental ethical dilemmas that we face a immense. In this module, we will introduce you to our course on Environmental Management & Ethics.
Environmental ethics
In this module, we will introduce you to environmental ethics in general and three different kinds of environmental ethics in specific.
Environmental management of wicked problems
In the past, environmental problems were local and we could use our senses to detect them. We could see them, smell them and feel them and we could develop uniform solutions to them. They were tame problems. More and more of the environmental dilemmas and problems that we face are not tame. In this module, you will learn about environmental management of wicked problems in contrast to tame problems.
Decision-support tools
Tools and methods such as cost-benefit analysis, risk assessment, technology assessment often provide support to decision-maker when it making decisions about how to best management the environment and environmental resources. These decision-support tools have different ethical foundations and different set of values embedded in them, which are important to have in mind.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.27%
- 4 stars26.20%
- 3 stars4.48%
- 2 stars0.34%
- 1 star0.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT & ETHICS
It is a very useful course for those who are interested in learning Land ethics, Deep ecology, Decision tools, and Environmental regulations & and principals.
This course truly made me think about us as a species and our purely negative impact on the environment.
This course was way indept and well thought, assignments were a bit difficult and had the student learning more than what was thought. A great course if one is working in the environmnetal field.
Excellent course and materials, great tutors, good help on the website, very encouraging
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.