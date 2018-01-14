SP
May 20, 2022
This course was way indept and well thought, assignments were a bit difficult and had the student learning more than what was thought. A great course if one is working in the environmnetal field.
VM
Feb 18, 2021
Was an amazing opportunity as an Environmental Engineer to get more knowledge regarding environment protections, modern approach in this field.\n\nI strongly recommend the course!
By Mahmud H T•
Jan 14, 2018
Update knowledge of Environmental management and ethics that i am learning from this course! Nicely designed.
By TEM K J•
Oct 3, 2019
This course is an eye opener in my career of becoming a complete professional environmental manager. The course was so rich, simple and easy to understand the key principles of managing the environment. I thank all the instructors for their time and initiative to impart knowledge across the world. I also extend my appreciation to the donors of the financial aid used in seeing me through this course. I highly recommend this course to anyone who want to know more about our environment or start a career in environmental management.
By Celso T G•
Feb 13, 2018
The course will add a lot of value to my career and judgement in regards to Environmental matters. I feel much confident and capable to discuss ethics, principles and foundations of environmental sciences. The facilitators are incredibly amazing.
By Sanjukta B•
Jun 1, 2020
Being a sustainability consultant it was important for me to understand the ethical principles to serve better solution. This course helped me gained that clarity.
By Laura G•
May 10, 2020
The content is very complete. I was introduced to a range of new terms and topics that have given the tools to further study by myself.
By Franz F•
Mar 17, 2019
This course truly made me think about us as a species and our purely negative impact on the environment.
By Barbara M G•
Jan 17, 2020
Excellent course and materials, great tutors, good help on the website, very encouraging
By Constantin P•
Jul 20, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. I liked the course videos presented. I also liked that we had to done essays. It was a nice and easy way to learn guided by those videos. I would recommend Steffen Foss Hansen as an excellent instructor to those looking to take this course, he is great!. Laud Klausen it is great too! Thank you DTU for this course!
By Серикбаева А•
Jul 10, 2020
Hello, the course consists of 6 weeks. I am stuck for 4 weeks in DPSIR tasks , all other weekly tasks are fully completed. DPSIR sent the task several times, received scores of 75-80 % each time, but for some reason the received scores did not come out in the final tableau because of it, the deadline was reset several times. Will I ever finish this course? I don't understand what the problem is, I want to get a certificate.
By Yee Y M•
Aug 4, 2020
It is a very useful course for those who are interested in learning Land ethics, Deep ecology, Decision tools, and Environmental regulations & and principals.
By Christian B•
Feb 28, 2019
Good content and well structured. Lecturers are clear and the questions in the exams really make you think and learn the topic to its fullest.
By Roberta G•
Oct 15, 2017
Excellent introduction to environmental management and ethical considerations.
By Shino N•
Aug 16, 2020
The curriculum was well structured - as a beginner in this field, I have absorbed a lot out of this course. If I may suggest, it would be nice to have a list of sources e.g. reading materials, for further studies.
By Anju S•
Dec 17, 2020
This course is one of the best courses I have completed on coursera. The design where I have to apply what I have learned and make models providing for the solutions to a particular environmental dilemma made me think if I had any new solution. It draws out a lot of interconnected dimensions why we are not able to find viable solutions to environmental issues. I would request the professors to add another module on identifying the stakeholders and designing an assignment for the participants on that module. Enjoyed and learned a lot. Thank you to my co-participants for reviewing my work .
By Nathan N I•
Sep 6, 2020
This was a very informative course. A lot of new terms and skills learned. The content coupled with multiple choice always required a second look to really grasp terms. The essay writing and reviewing really helps in expanding one's analysis. But in the end it all come together in the final essay where you can apply the management skill to any environmental issue.
By Akshayan S•
Jun 16, 2020
Everything explained was so brief. And Thanks to DTU for providing all the right information to know the environment from POV of ethics and how to well manage the system that would help our generation in taking care of it. Its true that the History tells a lot about us, and nature than we already know about it.
By Minh N•
Oct 4, 2020
The lecturers were not so good I must say, but I love the lecturers and the graded assignments a lot. This course is informative and beneficial for those who want to pursue a career in environmental management.
By Shamela P•
May 21, 2022
By CLARA D•
Apr 13, 2022
This course has valuable information, bringing different decision-making tools relevant to environmental management e.g. Cost-benefit analysis and Technology assessment.
By Isadora N P•
Aug 25, 2020
This course was really worth it! The topics were approached in a clear way, with good examples. Furthermore, the course aroused my curiosity to continue learning more.
By IMAMU A I•
Aug 14, 2020
The course was good in terms of teaching and module arrangements, I really enjoy to study this course, quiz and assignment may really to think Broadway
By Raynor F E•
Jan 9, 2021
I learned alot in environmental management, ethics, principles, tools and how to formulate recommendations for policy makers to consider.
By Rafaela d S F•
May 27, 2021
Very good! The course content certainly will improve my job skills and I can recognize much better the main environmental challenges.
By Effiong E F•
Oct 28, 2020
This course is one of a kind, the instructors did well, please I need a certificate for evidence I completed this course