Profile

Dr. Karin Yeatts

Clinical Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Karin Yeatts is a research assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the UNC School of Public Health. She is also affiliated with the UNC Public Health Leadership program, the UNC Institute of Public Health, and the Center for Environmental Medicine, Asthma, and Lung Biology (CEMALB) at the UNC School of Medicine. As an environmental epidemiologist, Dr. Yeatts conduct research on the health effects of air pollution. She also conducts a parallel line of research focused on asthma epidemiology. This research has included both descriptive work as well as investigations of asthma healthcare and management. Dr. Yeatts has collaborated with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the US Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and, most recently, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Dr. Yeatts is the lead faculty instructor for UNC's "Introduction to Epidemiology", and "Methods in Field Epidemiology" courses. She also teaches an undergraduate "Introduction to Public Health" course, and co-teaches "Epidemiology for Environmental Scientists and Engineers." Witin the UNC Institute of Public Health she has developed content for online training modules for the Center's training Web site and the graduate certificate program in field epidemiology. Dr. Yeatts earned a BA in chemistry from Bowdoin College, a MS in environmental science and engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, a MS in epidemiology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD in epidemiology from the UNC School of Public Health. Dr. Yeatts loves epidemiology, teaching, and research-As one of her mentors once said, epidemiology is like riding a bicycle-you can ride it anywhere!

    Courses

    Epidemiology: The Basic Science of Public Health

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder