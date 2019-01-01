Lisa A. Macklin joined Emory University in 2005 and was appointed the first Director, Scholarly Communications Office (formerly the Libraries Intellectual Property Rights Office) in 2007. In this role she works with faculty, students, and staff on the application of copyright law to teaching, research, and publishing (see
for more information). Her interests include transformations in scholarship and publishing, including new models of scholarship in digital form and the Open Access movement.