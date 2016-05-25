Explores the factors — musical and cultural — that led to the birth of American rock 'n' roll music in the early 1950s. Covers in detail the genres, styles and people that converged to create this new music.
Music's Big Bang: The Genesis of Rock 'n' RollUniversity of Florida
About this Course
Offered by
University of Florida
The University of Florida (UF) is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in academic excellence, both on campus and online. Ranked in the top 10 of Public Universities, the University of Florida is the state’s oldest university and has a long established tradition of academic excellence.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Four basic themes of our course
Some basic tenets of rock 'n' roll
In the beginning: American popular music
There were many, many genres, styles and sub styles of American pop
The blues: Mississippi Ghosts 1
The Mississippi Delta, an area surrounding the Mississippi River, becomes the cradle of the blues
The blues: Mississippi Ghosts 2
The legend of Robert Johnson and his visit to "the crossroads"
Reviews
- 5 stars78.46%
- 4 stars17.69%
- 3 stars2.30%
- 2 stars1.53%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MUSIC'S BIG BANG: THE GENESIS OF ROCK 'N' ROLL
Thoroughly enjoyed learning about the incredibly talented people who put a spring in my step and a smile on my face. Thank you is not enough!
What an awesome course! I am truly learning about the foundation of what we call Rock n Roll music. The professor does such a wonderful job of instructing this class. Thank you
Would have enjoyed even MORE of this detailed, researched documentary
Excellent!!!! I really appreciate the teacher, the topics and chronology.\n\nThanks for the times I spent learning with you
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.