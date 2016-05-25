About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Four basic themes of our course

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

In the beginning: American popular music

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The blues: Mississippi Ghosts 1

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The blues: Mississippi Ghosts 2

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min)

