The Music of the Beatles will track the musical development of the band, starting from the earliest days in Liverpool and Hamburg, moving through the excitement of Beatlemania, the rush of psychedelia, and the maturity of Abbey Road. While the focus will be on the music, we will also consider how recording techniques, the music business, the music of other artists, and the culture of the 1960s affected John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they created the Beatles repertory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Special Features
Early Day and Success in the UK
The Beatles as pop craftsmen. Study of cover versions at Cavern and Hamburg shows, Please Please Me, With the Beatles, and the singles from this period.
Success in America and the World
The Beatles begin to move toward the artist model. Music from A Hard Day's Night, Beatles For Sale, and singles from this period. From this point on we will closely follow particular authorship of songs, keeping track of John, Paul, and George as individual songwriters.
Pop Maturity
Increased experimentation, still mostly within the context of the pop single. The increasingly important role of the recording studio and recording techniques and innovations. Help!, Rubber Soul, and singles from this period.
Great course! I knew nothing of the music of the Beatles, but this course has made me appreciate the poetry and musical innovation of the Beatles.
i was a pure, untouched soul who was inspired by john covach to listen to the entire of Rubber Soul on Pot and Revolver on LSD, 14/10 would recommend
A great course with a great amount of research and just enough Theory for those not musically educated to gain a further insight into the Beatles Music.
I have always been curious about the beginnings of the Beatles and in fact I have been playing and singing some of their popular songs. I'm glad there is a free on line course about them.
