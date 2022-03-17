If your notebook is full of unused lyrics and you’re struggling to find inspiration for the music, this course is for you. Whether you are an experienced songwriter looking for new ideas or a beginning songwriter learning to read music, this course will lead you to a rich source of songwriting possibilities.
Experience creating original lyrics and some knowledge of basic music theory.
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Songwriting: Writing the Music
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Choosing Emotive Chords
In this first lesson, we will begin working with diatonic chords in a chosen key and learning how to borrow non-diatonic chords to create evocative harmonies for your songs. We will look at several popular chord progressions and begin experimenting with choosing the perfect chords to help you tell your lyrical story.
Creating Contrast with Harmonic Rhythm
In this lesson we will expand our knowledge of harmony to include 7th chords and added tensions. We will use these new chords to create more interesting harmonies for our lyrics and melodies. We will also practice changing the harmonic rhythm in our songs to better support our melodies and lyrics. Finally, we will use harmonic rhythm to show contrast between our song sections.
Developing Interesting Melodies
In this lesson we will begin to create better melodies for our lyrics. We will start by learning about different types and shapes of melodic lines. We will then practice creating melodic hooks and using stable and unstable tones in our melodies. We will also learn the importance of using melodic contrast between song sections.
Telling a Story with the Music
In this final lesson, we will begin to put everything together to help our lyrics tell their story. We will discover how to highlight our melodies by using chord tones and non-chord tones from our harmonies. We will also focus on setting our lyrics to the melody and harmony in a way that highlights the meaning we want to convey to the audience. Finally, we will practice creating melodies in minor keys.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM SONGWRITING: WRITING THE MUSIC
Super helpful primer on the key things to think about when selecting chords and rhythms for a song!
About the Songwriting: Writing, Arranging, and Producing Music Specialization
This specialization will provide aspiring and established songwriters with the strategies and practices to develop hit songs. The award-winning Berklee Songwriting Faculty have selected four comprehensive courses, each one devoted to a different song element, to help you get the most out of your musical ideas. Starting with the lyrics and music, you will learn how to generate thought-provoking ways to express the emotions you wish to portray. From there, you will develop your song into a balanced musical arrangement with complete accompaniment. The final project will take you through the process of producing your own demos using Ableton Live, one of the most exciting digital audio workstations (DAW) on the market today.
