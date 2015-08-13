This course will survey the music of the Rolling Stones, beginning with the roots and first formation of the band in the early 1960s, and following the group through the release of It's Only Rock 'n' Roll in late 1974.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Students of the Blues
Beginnings through the release of the early singles, and album, 1962-64.
The Year of Satisfaction
1965, the big breakthrough in the US, singles and albums through December 1965.
The Music Matures
1966, singles, compilations, and the live experience.
Psychedelia and Beyond
1967 and the rise of psychedelia, in the shadow of the Beatles?
Reviews
Very informative and entertaining. Love these courses.
This course was excellent. I really like the instructor and his ability to bring up interesting facts that really add to the understanding of the music and the musicians.
Professor Covach is a inspiring instructor. I have taken three of his courses.
Great curse! Good information for lovers of rock 'n roll and fans of the world's greatest rock band!
