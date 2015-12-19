This course, part 2 of a 2-course sequence, examines the history of rock, primarily as it unfolded in the United States, from the early 1970s to the early 1990s. This course covers the music of Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers, Carole King, Bob Marley, the Sex Pistols, Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Metallica, Run-DMC, and Nirvana, and many more artists, with an emphasis both on cultural context and on the music itself. We will also explore how developments in the music business and in technology helped shape the ways in which styles developed.
Introduction
The Growing Rock Monster (1970-77)
A series of styles continue to develop the combinations of late-1960s psychedelia: blues-rock, southern rock, progressive rock, jazz-rock, theatrical rock, country rock, and singer-songwriters. Rock becomes increasingly ambitious. [Read Chapter 8 and work through listening guides for that chapter, viewing dedicated video.]
Black Pop, Reggae, and the Rise of Disco (1970-79)
Moving along a parallel but mostly separate path, black pop develops with the help of James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone. Motown continues, the rise of funk and Blaxploitation films. Bob Marley and reggae. The emergence of disco the reaction of rock fans. [Read Chapter 9 and work through listening guides for that chapter, viewing dedicated video.]
Mainstream Rock, Punk, and New Wave (1975-79)
Rock style from the early 70s are streamlined and labeled corporate rock, as the music business expands even further. The mega-album. Punk reacts with a return to simplicity. New wave develops the punk attitude. [Read Chapter 10 and work through listening guides and dedicated video.]
what a fun course! brought me back to the birth of metal and hair bands . thank you so much for doing this course!!
Continuing from Part One, the History of Rock course segues into the music scene of 70s and beyond. A thoroughly enjoyable course for anyone interested in any form of music in general.
Amazing course, very academic and objective and yet extremely enjoyable. I'm very grateful for coursera an Prof Covach who made it available and easily accessible.
More than a course on history of rock, is a course on history of culture and american society in the 20th century. Recommended.
