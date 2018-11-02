AD
Apr 6, 2021
Brilliant!! Professor Covach is very knowledgable & enthusiastic. I’ve done four of his online music courses and thoroughly enjoyed every one. I’m 72 & live in the UK. Keep on rockin on!!
GB
Aug 9, 2017
I have completed every last one of John Covach's courses and he has inspired my way of playing my own music and the way I hear new music. He is, by far, the best teacher on Coursera.
By Lisa M S•
Nov 1, 2018
This class is excellent! The instructor is quite knowledgeable. I appreciate that the instructor is not only a musicologist and professor, but he's a musician too. I appreciate this as a musician myself. I'm a bit of a music geek and I am a huge fan of the Rolling Stones. I especially enjoyed learning about the early Stones' music, since I was more of a fan of their early 1970s work. It was a great experience to have the instructor do so many song close up's during this course. I loved delving into the structures of some of my favorite songs, including ones I've actually performed myself as a singer and guitar player. I recommend taking your time with this class, but definitely do a module weekly, so that you stay on top of things. I appreciated that there was a visual aspect to the course, especially since music couldn't be used, due to copyright issues (boo!). I loved getting snippets of history and pop culture mixed in with the information on the Stones, since I wasn't born until 1972 and wasn't around to experience some of that. On a side note, this course is one I had bookmarked to take since 2015. I just happened to be on the Coursera website the day it was starting in 2018. I felt excited and knew it was meant to be for me! On a personal note, my late mom who passed in 2015 was a huge Stones' fan, so this class helped me understand her pre-teen and teen years, as well as my early childhood in the 1970s. I felt a connection to the time period, music, people, and of course, the Stones too. I always have felt connected to their music, being blessed to have seen them play live in 2015, not even one month after my mom passed. I mention the personal aspects, since sometimes, I believe we feel drawn to delve into our passions, but don't feel we have the time to do so. Please take the time to follow your passions, interests, and education. Life is too short! It is time well spent. It's so much better than scrolling on social media. This class really is amazing. You won't be disappointed. Thanks to Coursera for having this class and also, to the instructor John Covach. Rock 'n roll forever!
By David W•
Jan 22, 2021
As a die-hard Beatles fan, I knew little of the music of the Rolling Stones, except for their big guitar-driven rockers. Honky Tonk Women, Brown Sugar, Leti it Bleed, etc. This course was excellent. It introduced me to a whole world of music and taught me that the Rolling Stones were/are versatile, and innovative, and, in their own way, trailblazers. Thank you, Prof. Kovach, for a great course and for your very informative (but not pressurized) delivery of entertaining and valuable material, in a way that was both educational and pleasurable at the same time. I thoroughly enjoyed the class, and will likely take another.
By MARK M•
Jul 5, 2020
Really enjoyed this course. As a "rock music tragic" I was a bit embarrassed that I'd never heard many of these albums start-to-finish, rather I'd majored on the albums from the late 70's and early 80's (my teen years) and the Greatest Hits collections. I've now heard every one of these iconic albums several times. I do wish we could have gone a few more albums into the 70's and 80's, but perhaps that's one for the future ? Thanks John, a really great experience. I'll now sign up for History of Rock Part 2.
By Kevin S•
Mar 25, 2020
This was my fourth course in the history of rock and roll series offered by Professor Covach. Unfortunately, I think it's also his last offering. This was the most challenging of the four, perhaps because my knowledge going into the class was a bit more skeletal. It's also the course I took the most away from. I really enjoyed this course. The content was fascinating. I really enjoyed the musicology, and connecting the influences. Covach has a great style that really speaks to me. He's a great teacher.
By Benjamin J S•
Nov 30, 2015
John Covach is one of the best I have ever had. I have taken 4 of his courses and enjoyed every one of them! I would also address the fact that the lack of music (due to licensing) is probably the best option. I believe that most people that take these courses are fans of the subject if not only the genre. That being said, 'we' know the music. I honestly believe it would weigh the course down. Keep up the great work John!
By Norhayati S•
Dec 16, 2021
I love this short course! I've learned a lot more about one of my favourite bands and I would definitely recommend it to friends who love The Stones too. Professor John Covach has compiled alot of useful information for the course and he's kind of cool with the guitars too. :) Will definitely follow his other courses should they happen to be the bands I like again!
By Scott D•
Mar 14, 2018
Excellent course. Like most people who grew up in the 70's, I was familiar with the Stones hits, had a few of their records, etc.. I don't know if I skipped over the slow songs or what, but this got me listening to their music again. I was really impressed with the depth and different genre's that they were influenced by.
By Robert B•
Jul 15, 2016
Excellent course from which I learnt so much. I could not stop viewing the videos and keenly followed the history of the Rolling Stones from the early 60s to the early 70s. I wish I had taken this course years ago. Kudos to the instructor and the teaching staff. You have another satisfied customer.
By Luca M•
Jul 7, 2018
Very interesting approach to the first years in Rolling Stones history. It gives the opportunity to deep dive into their musical evolution and influences taking a look also on what was happening in the meantime in culture. Hoping to have the possibility to see what it will happen from 1974 onwards!
By Dan F•
Nov 14, 2015
Although not a Rolling Stones fan, I've taken this course in order to discover the series of fortunate happenings and great ideas that turned this band into one of the greatest projects the music industry ever produced. I've learned a lot and I am thankful for that.
By Michael B•
May 2, 2020
Thanks very much for providing this course. It's a great guide to their influences and how and why this music was made. It really supports listening and appreciating this phase of their career - listen to their music as you work through the course.
By valorie h•
Oct 18, 2021
Loved this course. You learn about the Rolling Stones from the beginning. Such interesting lives and grand music. Of course, I am passionate about the Rolling Stones and feel they are far superior to the Beatles so maybe I am biased.
By Bruce R•
May 20, 2019
Great overview of the early days of the Rolling Stones. I particularly liked the way the instructor identified threads of consistency from album to album while pointing out the growth and diversity of the individual recordings.
By Susan W•
Mar 12, 2022
So many interesting stories and the knowledge of music that Kovach brings to the course is tremendous. Gives one a much deeper appreciation of such an iconic music group as well as skills to better comprehend all rock music
By Todd D F•
Nov 13, 2015
Mr. Covach is a very dynamic instructor. He entertains while educating. This is the third course I have taken where he is the instructor. I look forward to his "Music of The Beatles" course, which I will soon be enroll
By Fernando M A•
Aug 15, 2021
Excelente curso que - presumo - debe ser del agrado de alguien más ligado al estudio de la música así como de los que únicamente somos fans de The RollingStones. A la espera del curso sobre The Beatles!
By Jean P G C•
Jul 4, 2020
Muy buen curso. Siempre he valorado más a The Beatles que a The Rolling Stones. Gracias al Sr. John Covach he comprendido la enorme influencia de The Rolling Stones en muchas bandas hasta el día de hoy.
By Anthony C D•
Apr 7, 2021
By Santiago R S•
Jan 18, 2016
Muy completos los materiales. Hay una buena indagación de la mayoría de canciones de The rolling stones. Muy bien estructurado, siempre esta despertando el interés de los estudiantes.
By Blue C R•
Aug 9, 2017
By Cristiano S A d S•
Jul 26, 2017
Very good course. I would like to congratulate both the teacher and coursera for this successful endeavor. And would like to sugest a course about the music of Michael Jackson.
By kate m•
Jul 29, 2019
This course was excellent. I really like the instructor and his ability to bring up interesting facts that really add to the understanding of the music and the musicians.
By Karina v r•
Aug 15, 2016
I love this course, I keep on taking it over and over again as much as I possibly can.
I always learn something different and new.
Thanks ; )
By Charles A•
Oct 22, 2015
Excellent and very informative course. A well presented view of why the Stones are a Major impact on music of the Rock and Roll Era.
By Diego L d C•
Oct 7, 2015
Very complete course, always focused on the music of the band, its influences and achievements. Love it!