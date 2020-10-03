LW
May 25, 2016
What an awesome course! I am truly learning about the foundation of what we call Rock n Roll music. The professor does such a wonderful job of instructing this class. Thank you
SG
Oct 13, 2020
I was very curious about the Rock and Roll genre ever since I heard the Led Zeppelin song Stairway to Heaven. The lecture has been informative and fun. Thank you very much!
By Clifford L•
Oct 3, 2020
It is a most enjoyable, entertaining, memorable, and unique course on the history of rock and roll. You'll never get such an excellent course on the subject like this one. If you like or love rock and roll, this gives you the background and foundation of how rock and roll came to be. The course had memorable features such as: the professor would play country western or blues songs and then play the cover versions by rock and roll bands in the 1950's - 1960's for comparison; the professor would give reasons why Elvis Presley was such a major force in rock and roll; and the professor would describe the four themes that pervail throughout the history of rock and roll and show its evolution was not haphazard or by chance. I won't list the themes; you have to take the course. It will be well worth your time to take this course. It will even increase your appreciation of rock and roll.
By Paula S•
Jul 13, 2020
Excellent course! Very interesting to learn the background of rock and roll. I would like to learn more. I was born the same year as the instructor, 1952. Thank you very much for allowing me to get my certificate via scholarship! Money is a little tight right now. I hope to continue this study in the future as it is fascinating!
The only thing I would change is the answers to the questions that come up during the pause in the video. A couple of them are incorrect. Also one of the answers in the first or second quiz is wrong also. Several other class members noted this and commented on it.
Thanks again for a great class!
Paula L. Stansell
By Jacob C•
Oct 31, 2020
This course was very informative, but easy to follow. The professor did an excellent job presenting music and culture throughout the first half of the twentieth century, and giving key information of the artists and styles that were popular at that time. This course is definitely engaging to anyone seeking to learn more about music or culture in the 1900s. As a classically-trained musician who knew little-to-nothing about the origins of Rock and Roll, this class was insightful, informative, and inspiring. It definitely broadened my horizons as a musician, and increased my appreciation for this era of music.
By Phillip P•
May 6, 2020
Great course thank you. I was born the year before Rock n Roll was born as well as Prof Dave.
At home (Sydney Australia), growing up my oldest brother played Frank Sinatra records my next eldest played Elvis Presley records. I came later in the Beatles , Stones, Led Zeppelin era. So this course put lots of pieces to my musical jigsaw of tastes in place. The British obsessions with blues fascinating, (a little disappointed in the Zep not acknowledging the influences). Thank you again, my time in the COVID-19 Pandemic was put to wonderful use, thank you again to Uni of Florida and The Genesis of Rock n Roll
By Angela C•
Jun 16, 2017
This course was very informative. I was enlightened to learn how music migrated from New Orleans to Chicago due to the economy. I was surprised to learn that rock was not initially accepted by mainstream America - that it was considered "lowbrow". I learned how rock artists of the 70's did many covers of blues genre artists. I was surprised to learn how the Rolling Stones came up with their band name. Overall, I was impressed how music crossed race lines in a country that was/is extremely segregated. It makes you wonder where music will be in another fifty years.
By Gary B•
Feb 15, 2019
This is one of the few courses I have taken that I was sorry to see end.
I have been a long time blues fan from Howlin Wolf to the current blue great such as the Allman brothers, Blues Brothers, Kenny Wayne Shepard and so on.
The coverage of the early blues and its migration north is well done and now have an understanding of how the blues evolved and hoe this lead to Rock and Roll.
i am going to try and find the additional R'n'R courses mention in the last video.
I would highly recommend this course even if just for self interest.
By Luísa C d F•
Dec 22, 2020
It's amazing. I could get so many information about early 20th century music in the USA. In Brazil it's hard to be able to study blues in this deepness, we basically would stop by Robert Johnson, without mentioning many of the great artists discussed in the videos, and other styles as well. I totally reccomend it.
By Michael W•
Jun 6, 2016
I really enjoyed this class! The professor demonstrated an exhaustive knowledge and as well as a deep love for the subject. Unlike similar online music history classes, he played snippets of the songs as he discussed them, which really made the difference. Highly recommended!
By Mikhail M•
May 29, 2020
Fantastic! In-depth analysis of the origins of rock & roll, brewing atmosphere around it and all thing Americana. Stellar production, very entertaining and fun overall, a great way to learn and really fine ride through the XX century's culture.
By Mitchell F•
May 17, 2018
This course goes back as far as it can to tell the story of how rock and roll began. It is interesting to know the real pioneers of music. They appeared to pave the way for todays artist. I gained a lot of knowledge taking this course.
By Eric S•
Apr 3, 2022
Thanks Professor! This was an amazing journey. Being a blues fan, I really appreciate the time you spent covering that genre. And the clips made it much more lively. Didn't know that so many performed Train Kept a Rollin' !
By Aldair M•
Dec 22, 2020
An incredible course. It serves as the basis for all rock and roll lovers. The teacher is really good. The songs are great and it makes you understand the socio-cultural complexity in which rock and roll developed.
By Aldo M A L•
Sep 4, 2016
Very interesting. The teacher is a great motivator and the bravery for using the songs arguing that it is for educational purposes was very important. Other courses where music is not reproduced are kind of boring.
By Lina M•
Jun 20, 2020
This was a really interesting course. I saw all the lessons in less than two weeks and learned a lot. The lectures are quite enjoyable. I will definitely go on a trip along Highway 61. Thank you professor David.
By Giulia M•
Apr 30, 2020
This is the best course I have ever taken and Professor is fantastic. I feel satisfied and rich in ideas and I think that it's the most important think...feeling intellectually stimulated.
By Maurice W•
Mar 17, 2022
Excellent information and presentation of R&R history from the beginning, a lot of singers and song writers which I do not know until after I have completed the course. Good job!
By Lynn W•
May 26, 2016
By Bruce R•
Sep 3, 2019
I loved this class... it was lively and well presented covering a wide variety of early influences on rock'n'roll. I would sign up for a continuing class if it was available.
By Shelley M T G•
Oct 14, 2020
By Peter M•
Jun 16, 2020
Ability to integrate even small soundbites of audio enhances the lecture material.
Prof. "Rock" visiting notable landmarks adds a positive dimension to the lectures.
By Melisa Z•
Jun 2, 2019
This course was really instructive. I watched every video with passion, never get bored. Thanks to Prof. David Carlson for sharing his knowledge with us.
By Linda B•
Sep 2, 2021
This was an entertaining, complete synopsis of the beginning of rock n' roll. The teacher is engaging, and and there is a good selection of music.
By Maria A•
May 4, 2021
Exceptional production and content. The quizzing was not overly burdensome and helped to highlight important learning points. Well done, Gators.
By Margaret J J•
Feb 15, 2019
Thoroughly enjoyed learning about the incredibly talented people who put a spring in my step and a smile on my face. Thank you is not enough!
By Laura A A T•
Jul 29, 2020
Fue una experiencia maravillosa. Felicidades al profesor Carlson.
It was a wonderful experience. Congratulations to Professor Carlson.