Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of entertainment law, copyright law, or the music business is required to complete this course.

What you will learn

  • Explain the six exclusive rights of copyright law

  • Describe the concept of Fair Use and know when it applies and when it doesn't

  • Describe the various aspects involved in a copyright lawsuit

  • Differentiate between the composition copyright and the sound recording copyright

Skills you will gain

  • Create music legally
  • Read Legal Documents
  • Leverage the copyright law to your advantage
  • Write a co-writing agreement
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge of entertainment law, copyright law, or the music business is required to complete this course.

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Copyright Law in the Music Industry!

Copyright and Intellectual Property

Week
2

Week 2

Copyright In Practice

Week
3

Week 3

Sound Recording and Sampling

Week
4

Week 4

Copyright Litigation

6 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

