In this course taught by E. Michael Harrington, students will learn the basis for copyright including what is and is not covered by copyright law. This course will help clarify what rights artists have as creators as well as what the public is free to take from their work. Students will also learn what to do if someone copies their work and what to do if they are accused of copying someone else. Finally, the course will discuss how technology has changed copyright for the better (and worse) and how copyright laws may change in the coming years.
About this Course
No prior knowledge of entertainment law, copyright law, or the music business is required to complete this course.
What you will learn
Explain the six exclusive rights of copyright law
Describe the concept of Fair Use and know when it applies and when it doesn't
Describe the various aspects involved in a copyright lawsuit
Differentiate between the composition copyright and the sound recording copyright
Skills you will gain
- Create music legally
- Read Legal Documents
- Leverage the copyright law to your advantage
- Write a co-writing agreement
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Copyright Law in the Music Industry!
Welcome! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Copyright and Intellectual Property
In this first lesson, we'll start with the basics - what is copyright? What does it cover and who is it for? We'll discuss the six exclusive rights granted to creators by the copyright law as well as the difference between copyright, trademarks, and patents. We'll also discuss how to leverage the six exclusive rights as a creator to use the copyright law to your benefit.
Copyright In Practice
In this lesson, we'll take a look at copyright law in practice. We'll begin by discussing the benefits and the potential legal pitfalls of a cowriting relationship. We'll also discuss the concept of fair use and identify examples of fair use in copyright. We'll take a look at the concept of independent creation and how that affects you as a creator. Finally, we'll discuss the public domain and learn how works enter, leave, and return to the public domain.
Sound Recording and Sampling
Sampling is commonplace in popular music today and this lesson focuses on the legal side of this popular creative process. We'll define the difference between a composition copyright and a sound recording copyright and how they function. We'll take a closer look at sampling from a legal perspective and compare it to another popular practice called replay (also known as interpolation). Finally, we'll discuss the current legal arguments around the practice of sampling and how they affect you as an artist.
Copyright Litigation
In this final lesson, we'll take a deeper look at copyright law and litigation - the roles of lawyers and judges, the mechanics of a copyright lawsuit, and the various ways that copyright issues can be resolved.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.83%
- 4 stars11.36%
- 3 stars2.27%
- 2 stars0.34%
- 1 star0.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COPYRIGHT LAW IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS
Awesome teacher, very brief but informative and very eloquent way! loved it! finished the class in a day 😂
The way in which this course is taught is really easy to understand and fun. I would surely recommend doing it!
The instructor was very easy and pleasant to listen too. He was also extremely knowledgeable about the subject matter. Every session flowed very smoothly. Thank you.
The instructor is extremely knowledgeable and breaks copyright law down in digestible pieces. Every musician and songwriter should take this course.
