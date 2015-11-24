About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze recording contract provisions

  • Assess the various rights that make up the copyright bundle of rights

  • Discuss the roles of the personal manager, business manager, road manager, agents, road crew, and attorneys

  • Examine the importance of having written agreements that outline the duties and obligations of various parties

Skills you will gain

  • Music business
  • Revenue streams
  • Teambuilding
  • Copyright
  • Contracts
Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Music Industry

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Recording Agreements

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 118 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Copyright Basics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Managers, Agents, and Attorneys

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

