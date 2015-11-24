This course has been developed to provide students with the latest instruction on the best way for creators, consumers, and facilitators to navigate the resurgence of one of the world’s most exciting industries: the music business. Three things are clear about today’s music industry: The consumption of music is expanding at the greatest rate in history and from the most portals ever imagined, the cost of producing music is decreasing, and the number of artists creating and seeking to expose their work and develop careers through the Internet has increased dramatically. Whether you’re a music creator, consumer, or facilitator of this process, you’ll want to understand the history, underpinnings, and basics of the music business. Course author John Kellogg—administrator, educator, entertainment lawyer, performer, and radio and television personality—offers students the opportunity to learn the fundamental principles of the developing new music business, for now and into the future.
Analyze recording contract provisions
Assess the various rights that make up the copyright bundle of rights
Discuss the roles of the personal manager, business manager, road manager, agents, road crew, and attorneys
Examine the importance of having written agreements that outline the duties and obligations of various parties
- Music business
- Revenue streams
- Teambuilding
- Copyright
- Contracts
The Music Industry
This week, you'll learn about the history of the music industry, dating back to 1900. You'll also learn about recent technological advances have changed the music industry.
Recording Agreements
This week, you'll learn the ins and outs of recording agreements and why they are important. You'll learn what royalties and advances are and how they are calculated. You'll also learn about 360 degree or "all-in" deals.
Copyright Basics
This week will focus on copyright law. You'll learn about the history of copyright. You'll learn about the various types of rights and when copyright infringement occurs. You'll also learn how to register your creative works with the United States Copyright Office.
Managers, Agents, and Attorneys
This week outlines the various roles in the Music Business Team - Managers, Agents, and Attorneys. You'll also learn how to negotiate a contract for each of these roles.
overall there's a lot of valuable knowledge being shared, but it seems like the curriculum could use an update so that it's more up-to-date for the global music industry in 2020.
Great course!! John does an amazing job at teaching the foundations with enthusiasm! I wish I could take the Music Business 101 class but was thankful for this to get me started.
Incredible, John and his knoledge and passion change my life for good!!! i feel realli inspire!!!! Thank you so much to everyone, for the course and everything!!! its amazing!!!!
This class is an amazing opportunity to get a handle on all the important behind-the-scenes info regarding music business success. John Kellogg is a highly, highly valuable resource here.
