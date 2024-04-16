GRAMMY GO
Foundations of Music Promotion & Branding
Foundations of Music Promotion & Branding

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Joey Harris

Instructor: Joey Harris

What you'll learn

  • Construct a comprehensive mood board integrating visual references, color palettes, and font selections to aid in the creative development process.

  • Create an impactful visual narrative that captures the essence of your audience growth journey.

  • Formulate a goal-oriented plan for soliciting and assimilating feedback.

  • Produce an audience analysis report, that showcases your understanding of collected data and its implications for branding strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 4 modules in this course

This week covers brand authenticity and identity, and guides you through genuine self-expression, brand curation and audience connection. In Lesson 1, "Exemplary Brand Identities," you will explore the role of brand identity in building dedicated followings and crafting cohesive images across platforms. Lesson 2, "Crafting an Authentic Brand Identity" focuses on forging deep audience connections through genuine self-conception. At the end of the module, you will distill your core values into brand identity statements to create an authentic personal brand.

What's included

9 videos7 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week you'll begin crafting an authentic brand identity. Through lectures, hands-on activities and expert insights, you will explore strategies for brand development; explore the role of visual elements like logos, colors and fonts; and learn to create and maintain a powerful mood board. Then, you’ll uncover the significance of feedback and use it to refine your brand. This will prepare you to develop a comprehensive plan to elevate your brand with peer feedback, focus groups, coaching, and collaborations.

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This week, you’ll learn about the critical process of audience research and its profound impact on brand strategies. Discussions encompass the significance of collecting relevant data, methods for accurate data acquisition, and the analytical potential of demographic factors. You’ll participate in hands-on activities, honing your skills to determine research parameters and gather audience data. At the end of the module, you will craft an audience analysis report and develop a precise audience persona, providing a roadmap for informed and effective branding strategies based on a deep understanding of your target audience.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 assignment1 peer review

This week guides you in setting goals, defining key audience growth elements, and recognizing significant milestones in brand and audience development. Discussions cover how to source valuable feedback and refine work based on insights. For the final project, you will reflect on your personal growth and achievements to create an artistic visual representation of your journey.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review

Instructor

Joey Harris
GRAMMY GO
3 Courses204 learners

Offered by

GRAMMY GO

