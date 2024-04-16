GRAMMY GO
Strategies for Audience Growth and Promoting Music Brands
GRAMMY GO

Strategies for Audience Growth and Promoting Music Brands

This course is part of Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Joey Harris

Instructor: Joey Harris

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create a written plan outlining strategies for engaging with your audience and a marketing strategy plan focused on audience growth.

  • Create a content calendar, detailing planned posts, videos, stories, and live sessions with specified timing, frequency and content themes.

  • Create a budget plan for a chosen audience expansion scenario.

  • Create a partnership proposal with specific initiatives, allowing you to propose collaborations that mutually benefit audience growth.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Week one explores Audience Engagement, recognizing that fostering a strong connection with your fans and clients is at the heart of any successful artistic endeavor. Lesson 1 explores the fundamental concepts of engagement, two-way communication, and various methods to connect with an audience, both live and virtually. Real-world examples are examined to uncover strategies for active participation and user-generated content creation. Learners will see the power of fan feedback and decision-making involvement. The module introduces the importance of consistency in online interactions, support for fellow artists, giveaways, and playlist curation as tools to drive engagement. In Lesson 2 learners consider authentic and relatable communication while preserving artistic identity. The module looks at handling negative feedback, offering examples of effective responses. Learners will develop an audience interaction strategy, learning from both low-cost and high-level investment examples. Discussions, peer reviews, and independent projects will help learners to practice audience interactions, including etiquette, professionalism, scalability, comment legitimacy, pacing, and safeguarding against predatory behavior. By the end of this module, learners will have a solid foundation in audience engagement and the skills to build meaningful connections with an audience while staying true to one's self.

What's included

7 videos9 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills required to make informed decisions regarding yourself-promotion on various platforms. In this first lesson of module 2, you will look at key aspects of choosing platforms to reach your target audience. You will begin to understand the audience growth benefits on digital and non-digital platforms. You will consider how to evaluate terms of service and align your platform choices with your professional identity. Additionally, you will engage in a reflective discussion on your current platform usage and adjust your strategy for improved audience growth. In Lesson 2, you will explore the fundamentals of content strategy, emphasizing its role in maintaining a consistent presence, whether in the digital or non-digital sphere, and aligning content with overarching goals. You'll hear about common challenges and be introduced to practices, including the use of content calendars. You will create a comprehensive content calendar aimed at building your audience and brand in the music industry.

What's included

8 videos4 readings1 assignment2 peer reviews1 discussion prompt

Staying relevant and engaging with audiences often means adapting to emerging trends. Through interactive discussions and practical activities, you will look at audience engagement evolution, strategies for adapting to changing preferences and trends, potential challenges, and opportunities in sustaining long-term engagement. The comprehensive module will also consider the impact of evolving technology on audience engagement and offer insights on creative adaptation within budget constraints.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This final module, is about evaluating your presence. In the first lesson, you'll learn the essentials of defining and articulating key performance indicators (KPIs) crucial for the success of audience growth campaigns. Uncover the significance of clear marketing goals, dissect the concept of Return on Investment (ROI), and pinpoint specific KPIs such as conversion rates, audience acquisition cost, and lifetime value. Through practical examples tailored to your initiatives, learn how to measure campaign success and monitor audience engagement, concluding with the drafting of key metrics and collecting feedback. In lesson two, you'll explore data-driven marketing strategies to elevate your audience following. Discover how data analysis shapes future marketing plans, gather insights from diverse platforms to understand your audience better, and master methods for collecting audience information. Compare budget options, strike the right balance in promotions, and apply your knowledge by creating a Marketing Strategy Plan, ensuring your audience growth endeavors are both informed and strategic.

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Joey Harris
GRAMMY GO
3 Courses204 learners

Offered by

GRAMMY GO

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions