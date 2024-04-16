The Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization, featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and five-time GRAMMY winner Jimmy Jam, 10-time GRAMMY nominee Janelle Monáe and three-time GRAMMY winner Victoria Monét, and taught by Joey Harris, international music/marketing executive, will help participants gain the skills, knowledge and confidence to build a strong brand presence and cultivate a devoted audience within the ever-changing music industry. Whether you are an aspiring artist, manager, producer, promoter, or other industry professional, this series of courses is your stepping stone toward achieving greater success and recognition on your professional journey.
In such a competitive business, standing out and reaching a wide audience is essential for success. These three self-paced courses will provide practical insights, case studies and hands-on activities to help you craft a compelling brand identity, develop a strong media presence, and implement effective marketing and promotional techniques to connect with your target audience and industry partners.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout specialization, learners will hone their research skills to identify potential partners and apply them to create partnership proposals aimed at audience growth. They'll develop budget plans for expansion scenarios, reflect on personal experiences to overcome obstacles, and construct comprehensive branding blueprints. The final projects will showcase their ability to strategize collaborations, create visual narratives, analyze audience data, and design engaging audience growth campaigns tailored to specific music genres and target audiences.