Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization
Building Your Audience for Music Professionals Specialization

Develop your brand and engage your audience. Learn strategies to grow your career from GRAMMY winners and nominees, and Recording Academy members, who have built, and are thriving in, today's music industry.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Joey Harris

Beginner level

3 months at 3 hours a week
Skills you'll gain

Foundations of Music Promotion & Branding

  • Construct a comprehensive mood board integrating visual references, color palettes, and font selections to aid in the creative development process.

  • Create an impactful visual narrative that captures the essence of your audience growth journey.

  • Formulate a goal-oriented plan for soliciting and assimilating feedback.

  • Produce an audience analysis report, that showcases your understanding of collected data and its implications for branding strategies.

Category: Personal Branding
Category: Social Media
Category: Promotion (Marketing)
Category: strategy
Category: Customer analysis
Category: Media Strategy and planning
Category: Marketing
Category: Digital Marketing
Category: Promotion
Category: Promotional Strategies
Category: Branding

Strategies for Audience Growth and Promoting Music Brands

  • Create a written plan outlining strategies for engaging with your audience and a marketing strategy plan focused on audience growth.

  • Create a content calendar, detailing planned posts, videos, stories, and live sessions with specified timing, frequency and content themes.

  • Create a budget plan for a chosen audience expansion scenario.

  • Create a partnership proposal with specific initiatives, allowing you to propose collaborations that mutually benefit audience growth.

Category: Budget
Category: Strategic Partnership
Category: Digital Content Management
Category: Audience Management
Category: Audience Engagement
Category: Audience Engagement Strategy

Building Your Brand, Sustaining Growth and Networking

  • Know how to conduct research and identify potential partners

  • Create a partnership proposal with specific initiatives, allowing you to propose collaborations that mutually benefit audience growth.

  • Create a budget plan for a chosen audience expansion scenario.

  • Reflect on personal experiences of overcoming audience-building obstacles and identify confidence-boosting mantras or affirmations.

Category: Brand Marketing
Category: Music Performance
Category: Personal Branding
Category: Music production
Category: Brand Identity
Category: Brand Awareness
Category: Music Industry

