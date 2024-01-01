Joey Harris is an award-winning international entertainment consultant with over 25 years experience in the music and entertainment industry. He has a B.A. from the University of Virginia, Masters in Music Business from New York University, and numerous accolades from industry organizations. He proudly serves as the CEO of his own international management and consulting firm, Joey Harris Inc., a full-service company specializing in management, label services, artist development, strategic & digital marketing, brand partnerships, A&R, PR, celebrity booking, and events. Some of the top clients Joey has been blessed to work with in his career include Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts, Randy Jackson, The Recording Academy, The United Nations, The Arab Fashion Council, NYU, Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records, Epic Records, Universal, Mona Scott-Young & Monami Entertainment, Michael “Harry-O” Harris & Death Row Records, Dyllón Burnside, Hailey Kilgore, Tori Kay, Destiny’s Child, and Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment. In addition to his management and consulting work, Joey is a proud member and Black Music Collective Ambassador for The Recording Academy. He is also on the board of SoHo House, concentrating on member recruitment and producing events. Joey has been a consultant and lecturer at NYU’s Music Business Program “What Makes A Star”. He’s also known for producing one of the top music industry events, “LoveJonesNYC”, where he has brought together the best up and coming independent artists with appearances by some of the top industry artists like Brandy, Fantasia, India Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Luke James, and others to celebrate love and art. Joey’s efforts have allowed him, and Joey Harris Inc., to be recognized by Essence Magazine as “the perfect gentlemen with a purpose”, Culture Weekend Honor’s International Industry Executive of the Year, a Top 5 Business Influencer of the Year by Yahoo Finance and The Chicago Journal, NY Weekly’s Top 5 Businesses of the Year and one of Stars Collective’s top 100 Influential Industry Leaders. Big on giving back, Joey is a proud St. Jude Children’s Hospital Ambassador, a Global Citizen Ambassador and leads an apprenticeship program with Apple Music’s Propel Center for HBCU’s. Recently Joey has had the privilege of serving as the instructor and curator of the Recording Academy’s first ever online Music Business Specialization “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals” course, produced by Grammy Go.