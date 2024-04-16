GRAMMY GO
Building Your Brand, Sustaining Growth and Networking
Building Your Brand, Sustaining Growth and Networking

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Joey Harris

Instructor: Joey Harris

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Know how to conduct research and identify potential partners

  • Create a partnership proposal with specific initiatives, allowing you to propose collaborations that mutually benefit audience growth.

  • Create a budget plan for a chosen audience expansion scenario.

  • Reflect on personal experiences of overcoming audience-building obstacles and identify confidence-boosting mantras or affirmations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

April 2024

April 2024

Assessments

1 quiz, 5 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 4 modules in this course

This is week one of a course designed for you to learn how to harness the full potential of collaborations and partnerships in the music industry as a strategic audience-building tool. You'll explore how these connections extend beyond audience expansion, shaping one’s career trajectory. From internal artist collaborations to cross-industry partnerships, we'll cover various types, drawing insights from real-world successes. By examining inspiring examples, we'll highlight the impact and benefits different alliances bring to professionals and the industry. You’ll have a chance to identify potential partners, aligning these choices with your brand's ethos and career goals. Through various research approaches, you'll learn how to navigate the landscape of record labels, promoters, seminars, social media, and more.

What's included

7 videos6 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 peer review1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module, you will build upon the work that you did in the first module. This time you'll explore, once you have identified the collaborations, how you wish to engage in building strong and authentic relationships with your identified collaborators to help you grow your audience. Whether you are an artist or working with one, nurturing genuine connections in the music industry is crucial for success. Explore strategies, communication techniques, and case studies to guide you in establishing and maintaining meaningful partnerships. By the end of this module, you will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to connect with fellow professionals effectively and propose valuable collaborations for you and for them.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll explore strategic budgeting for audience expansion in the music industry. From defining the importance of investments in audience growth to comparing budget-friendly strategies, this lesson will equip you with very basic financial considerations to help you navigate partnerships effectively. Discussion will revolve around the impact of advertisements on music discovery and how you can leverage this in your promotional campaigns. Furthermore, you'll explore digital marketing strategies and publicity's role in brand expansion. You'll be guided through creating a budget plan for an audience expansion initiative of your choice. By the end, you'll present a draft budget plan and justify your allocation strategies, enabling you to navigate audience expansion with fiscal prudence and strategic vision.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this final module, you’ll explore one of the most critical skills required to navigate the music industry - self-care. Self-care is key to sustaining resilience and motivation amidst tough industry demands. Through an exploration of a resilient mindset, backed by real-world examples of artists who triumphed despite setbacks, you'll gain insights into perseverance and determination strategies essential for long-term success. Additionally, this module shares techniques to bolster confidence and focus when facing challenges, complemented by expert advice on the virtue of patience in the pursuit of audience growth. Engaging activities encourage you to share personal experiences of overcoming audience-building obstacles. This module is a blueprint for nurturing the mental strength necessary to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the music industry.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Joey Harris
GRAMMY GO
3 Courses204 learners

