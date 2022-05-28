About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Intermediate Level

At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the character of visual and audio materials that best capture the professional image you wish to project.

  • Use a variety of demographic and psychographic parameters to define your customer market and/or audience.

  • Identify marketing channels and how they are used to promote your brand and build your business.

  • Employ strategies for effective social media content.

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Email Communication
  • Social Media
  • Branding
  • Entrepreneurship
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Defining Your Brand

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Who is Your Market?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Marketing Channels and Strategies

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Managing Your Online Presence

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min)

About the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization

Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career

