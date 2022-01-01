- Marketing
- Task Management
- Branding
- Networking
- Resume writing
- goal setting
- Mission Statement
- Time management
- Measuring Success
- Email Communication
- Social Media
- Entrepreneurship
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Assemble a suite of promotional materials and tools to support your music career.
Offered By
What you will learn
How to articulate your purpose as a musician in a professional mission statement and develop a personal brand and social media strategy.
How to assemble a portfolio of promotional materials, including a professional biography, headshot and resume/CV.
How to build tools for networking and task management.
How to create a visual representation of your intermediate and long-term career goals to help keep you on track and assess your progress.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will produce professional materials to help launch and support careers as musicians, including cover letters, resumes, and headshots. Additional assignments allow learners to prepare to network successfully, build and maintain clientele, develop a personal brand and mission statement, and more.
At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Strategies for Success in your Music Career
The Musician's Professional Toolbox is more than just a collection of career-building skills: professional musicians need strategies in place that maximize the impact of those skills. Designed for musicians at any point in their career, this course will provide learners with foundational skills necessary for managing your professional music career, including skill assessment, time management, goal setting and networking. The course can be taken by itself or as the first course in the Musician's Professional Toolbox.
Building Your Artistic Brand
In a world where musical content of all kinds can be found anywhere and everywhere, developing a distinctive artistic brand is critical to any musician's professional success. Whether you're an emerging professional musician or a seasoned pro looking to up your game, you will gain knowledge of basic marketing principles as applied to the performing arts. These principles include using visual and design elements to define your artistic identity, strategies for effective marketing through a variety of media and channels, and developing a social media strategy for their professional brand.
Promotional Materials Every Musician Needs
They say that first impressions are the strongest, and that is definitely true in the arts! The materials you create to communicate who you are and why you're special are critical to your professional success. This course will provide you with the skills to generate effective promotional materials you will use in your music career, including bio, headshots and other promotional shots, resume/CV, cover letters, and, tying everything together, your website. Perfect for young professional musicians creating promotional materials for the first time, as well as for seasoned professionals looking to up their game!
Launching Your Music Career
After you've acquired the various tools and strategies to build your music career, it's time to put those skills to work! In this course, you will acquire the skills to manage a variety of professional endeavors including self-management, freelance performing, and launching a private lesson studio. Perfect for the young professional or a seasoned pro looking to diversify their portfolio career.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
