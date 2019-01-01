Profile

Jeffrey Nytch

Director of the Entrepreneurship Center for Music

Bio

I enjoy a diverse career as an award-winning educator, innovator and thought leader in arts entrepreneurship. Winner of the 2020 Sharon Alpi Award for Innovative Pedagogy from the Society for Arts Entrepreneurship Education, I direct the Entrepreneurship Center for Music at University of Colorado-Boulder and am responsible for developing and delivering curricular and co-curricular programming to students within the CU College of Music and beyond. The ECM has recently been recognized as one of the world's leading programs in arts entrepreneurship and career development by winning the Excellence in Specialty Entrepreneurship Award from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.

Courses

Strategies for Success in your Music Career

Launching Your Music Career

Building Your Artistic Brand

Promotional Materials Every Musician Needs

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder