I enjoy a diverse career as an award-winning educator, innovator and thought leader in arts entrepreneurship. Winner of the 2020 Sharon Alpi Award for Innovative Pedagogy from the Society for Arts Entrepreneurship Education, I direct the Entrepreneurship Center for Music at University of Colorado-Boulder and am responsible for developing and delivering curricular and co-curricular programming to students within the CU College of Music and beyond. The ECM has recently been recognized as one of the world's leading programs in arts entrepreneurship and career development by winning the Excellence in Specialty Entrepreneurship Award from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.