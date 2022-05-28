About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Intermediate Level

At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand your unique mix of musical and non-musical skills and how those skills can inform your career development.

  • Develop better habits: Link task management to near-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

  • Identify ways to measure outcomes and gauge success.

  • Begin building/expanding a professional network.

Skills you will gain

  • goal setting
  • Networking
  • Mission Statement
  • Time management
  • Measuring Success
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Assessing Your Skills

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Setting and Evaluating Your Goals

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Managing Your Time

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building and Managing Your Network

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization

Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career

