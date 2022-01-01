- Copyright
Music Business Specialization
Launch Your Career in the Music Business. Success Begins with Creativity & Fundamentals in Entrepreneurship, Law, and Music Business Structure
Offered By
What you will learn
How to navigate the music business as an independent artist, including how to network, leverage social media, and launch a crowdfunding campaign
Discuss how the music business functions, including the various roles within the business, contract agreements, and how artists make money
Discuss the exclusive rights granted by copyright law and explain how to leverage those rights as a creator
Leverage skills used in musicianship to become a more effective entrepreneur
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop a comprehensive plan for their music career, including a vision statement, website, and an optional crowdfunded campaign. Learners will also analyze and discuss a series of high-profile, real-world case studies from the music industry.
No prior knowledge of background is required to complete this specialization.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Music Business Foundations
This course has been developed to provide students with the latest instruction on the best way for creators, consumers, and facilitators to navigate the resurgence of one of the world’s most exciting industries: the music business. Three things are clear about today’s music industry: The consumption of music is expanding at the greatest rate in history and from the most portals ever imagined, the cost of producing music is decreasing, and the number of artists creating and seeking to expose their work and develop careers through the Internet has increased dramatically. Whether you’re a music creator, consumer, or facilitator of this process, you’ll want to understand the history, underpinnings, and basics of the music business. Course author John Kellogg—administrator, educator, entertainment lawyer, performer, and radio and television personality—offers students the opportunity to learn the fundamental principles of the developing new music business, for now and into the future.
Building Your Career in Music: Developing A Brand and Funding Your Music
This course shares practical tips and strategies to help you take your first step into launching your career as a musical artist. We’ll cover everything from developing your unique identity as an artist and how to lead a band all the way to planning and recording your first independent record with the help of crowdfunding.
Copyright Law in the Music Business
In this course taught by E. Michael Harrington, students will learn the basis for copyright including what is and is not covered by copyright law. This course will help clarify what rights artists have as creators as well as what the public is free to take from their work. Students will also learn what to do if someone copies their work and what to do if they are accused of copying someone else. Finally, the course will discuss how technology has changed copyright for the better (and worse) and how copyright laws may change in the coming years.
Creativity And Entrepreneurship
Creativity & Entrepreneurship will help you tap into your inner creativity and learn how to leverage it for career development or business innovation.
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
