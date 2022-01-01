About this Specialization

This specialization will give you the knowledge, both theoretical and practical, to launch your career in the music business as an artist, manager, agent, and/or producer. You will begin with Music Business Foundations, which provides a broad overview of the music business, including a history of the industry as well as the various roles that exist and how they relate to one another. You will learn how record contracts are structured as well as a basic overview of copyright law. From there, you will complete Navigating the Music Business, designed for both musical artists and those who wish to work with artists. This course will help you identify the unique elements of artist identity and provide you with the practical business know-how you’ll need to build a fanbase and successfully run a crowdfunding campaign. Next, you will complete Copyright Law in the Music Business, which gets to the heart of compensation and revenue in the music business. You will have the opportunity to unpack high-profile copyright law cases involving world-renowned artists, gaining a better understanding of how to leverage the law to their benefit. Finally, you will complete Creativity and Entrepreneurship, in which you’ll learn what it takes to be an effective entrepreneur in the music business, learning skills that are essential for thriving in an ever-changing industry.
Music Business Foundations

Building Your Career in Music: Developing A Brand and Funding Your Music

Copyright Law in the Music Business

Creativity And Entrepreneurship

Berklee College of Music

