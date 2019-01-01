Profile

Panos Panay

Course Author

Bio

Panos A. Panay B.M. ‘94, vice president for Innovation and Strategy, leads strategic initiatives at Berklee College of Music and also serves as the founding managing director of the Berklee Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship (BerkleeICE). For BerkleeICE, he spearheaded the founding of the Open Music Initiative, which brings together over 170 leading music, media, technology industry organizations and academic institutions to create an open protocol for uniform identification of music rights owners. Prior to Berklee, Panay was the founder and CEO of Sonicbids, where he created the leading platform for bands to book gigs and market themselves online. Earlier in his career he was an international talent agent for artists such as Chick Corea and Pat Metheny. His awards include Fast Company's "Fast 50"; Inc Magazine's "Inc 500”; Boston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40”; and is a Mass Hi-Tech All Star.

Courses

Creativity And Entrepreneurship

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder