Panos A. Panay B.M. ‘94, vice president for Innovation and Strategy, leads strategic initiatives at Berklee College of Music and also serves as the founding managing director of the Berklee Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship (BerkleeICE). For BerkleeICE, he spearheaded the founding of the Open Music Initiative, which brings together over 170 leading music, media, technology industry organizations and academic institutions to create an open protocol for uniform identification of music rights owners. Prior to Berklee, Panay was the founder and CEO of Sonicbids, where he created the leading platform for bands to book gigs and market themselves online. Earlier in his career he was an international talent agent for artists such as Chick Corea and Pat Metheny. His awards include Fast Company's "Fast 50"; Inc Magazine's "Inc 500”; Boston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40”; and is a Mass Hi-Tech All Star.