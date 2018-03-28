About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Music Business Specialization
Beginner Level

There is no prior background knowledge required for this course.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the importance of observation and the impact it has on your work as an entrepreneur

  • Discuss the importance of editing and be able to simply complex problems down to their core issues

  • Define what makes a strong brand and brainstorm ideas of how to establish your brand

  • Identify the various kinds of people you need to have in your network to help you succeed

Skills you will gain

  • Rapid Prototyping
  • Hone observation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Teambuilding
Course 4 of 4 in the
Music Business Specialization
Beginner Level

There is no prior background knowledge required for this course.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Inspiration: The Entrepreneurial Mindset

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Creation: Product Development

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Collaboration and Presentation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVITY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

About the Music Business Specialization

Music Business

Frequently Asked Questions

