They say that first impressions are the strongest, and that is definitely true in the arts! The materials you create to communicate who you are and why you're special are critical to your professional success. This course will provide you with the skills to generate effective promotional materials you will use in your music career, including bio, headshots and other promotional shots, resume/CV, cover letters, and, tying everything together, your website. Perfect for young professional musicians creating promotional materials for the first time, as well as for seasoned professionals looking to up their game!
This course is part of the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
About this Course
At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.
Learn the three types of resumes (performance resume, general music resume, and skills resume), when to use them, and how to format them.
Apply basic concepts of composition, lighting, and audio quality to create compelling promotional images and demo videos.
Write a selection of prose biographies for a variety of settings that illustrate your artist’s Mission Statement.
Identify the key components and visual “feel” of a professional website.
- Promotional Images
- Resumes
- Websites
- Demo Videos
- Cover Letters
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Resumes and CVs
In this module, you will learn the content and formatting principles behind a variety of resume types and create three different resumes based on your professional training and experience.
Bios and Cover Letters
In this module, you will learn to write compelling biographical materials and effective cover letters for a variety of uses.
Promotional Images, Demo Videos, and Websites
In this module, you will learn principles of design and content required to create compelling promotional materials through visual, audio, and web-based means.
About the Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Learners completing this specialization will acquire the skills to launch and sustain a Portfolio Career consisting of a range of musical endeavors. Topics include building a professional network, identifying tools for developing a brand, promoting yourself through a variety of channels, developing strategies to find and book performances, and defining and tracking your goals. This course is the first of two specializations making up the Musician’s Professional Toolbox.
