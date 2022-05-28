About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization
Intermediate Level

At minimum, a bachelors degree in music and/or experience as a practicing musician.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the three types of resumes (performance resume, general music resume, and skills resume), when to use them, and how to format them.

  • Apply basic concepts of composition, lighting, and audio quality to create compelling promotional images and demo videos.

  • Write a selection of prose biographies for a variety of settings that illustrate your artist’s Mission Statement.

  • Identify the key components and visual “feel” of a professional website.

Skills you will gain

  • Promotional Images
  • Resumes
  • Websites
  • Demo Videos
  • Cover Letters
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Resumes and CVs

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Bios and Cover Letters

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Promotional Images, Demo Videos, and Websites

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Musician's Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization

Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career

