If you want to learn how to make a living with your music, this is the course for you. How to Make Money with Your Music Copyrights will provide an overview of basic copyright principles and their relationship to music publishing as well as the primary revenue streams available to independent songwriters and artists.
How to Make Money with Your Music Copyrights
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to the course! In this first module, we will cover all of the details about this course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
1 video3 readings1 quiz
In this lesson we will begin with the basics of music copyright law and how your money is directly connected to the ownership of your copyrights. We will also take a look at music publishing and the four primary sources of revenue for songwriters.
7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
In this lesson, we will discuss the definition of a mechanical reproduction, how to obtain a mechanical license, and the various ways to generate mechanical royalties.
5 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
In this lesson we will discuss the role of performing rights organizations and how they collect public performance royalties. We will also dive into making money by writing for movies, TV shows, and commercials.
5 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
In this final lesson, we will shift our focus from songwriters to artists. We will talk about the differences between being a songwriter vs. an artist and how artists get paid from the ownership of their master recording copyrights.
7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
