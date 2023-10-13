Berklee
How to Make Money with Your Music Copyrights
How to Make Money with Your Music Copyrights

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to the course! In this first module, we will cover all of the details about this course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.

In this lesson we will begin with the basics of music copyright law and how your money is directly connected to the ownership of your copyrights. We will also take a look at music publishing and the four primary sources of revenue for songwriters.

In this lesson, we will discuss the definition of a mechanical reproduction, how to obtain a mechanical license, and the various ways to generate mechanical royalties.

In this lesson we will discuss the role of performing rights organizations and how they collect public performance royalties. We will also dive into making money by writing for movies, TV shows, and commercials.

In this final lesson, we will shift our focus from songwriters to artists. We will talk about the differences between being a songwriter vs. an artist and how artists get paid from the ownership of their master recording copyrights.

Instructor

Professor Tonya Butler, J.D., LL.M.
